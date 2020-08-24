MACOMB — Jena Bredeman, designer at West Side Lumber, has earned the Certified Kitchen & Bathroom Designer (CKBD) credential with the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), the leading trade association for the kitchen & bath industry. She joins the elite group of professionals that specialize in the design, planning & execution of residential kitchens and bathrooms. She has demonstrated and proved her dedication to higher standards in the industry.

Certified designers must undergo a rigorous process to qualify for certification. They must demonstrate a minimum of 7 years of experience in the industry, must pass an intensive, comprehensive two-part examination consisting of eight design drawings & a 100 question multiple choice exam to prove their competency, must have verification of required education credits/college coursework and must submit client references as well as professional affidavits. The certification is then only held by continually further their education by earning Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and being annually registered with the NKBA.

Bredeman has been designing for West Side Lumber since 2008. She received her Associate Kitchen & Bath Designer (AKBD) credentials in 2011. She has since focused on continuing her education and serving clients with safe, functional & gorgeous designs. Her CKBD knowledge consist of residential codes & guidelines, accessibility standards, mechanical & construction systems, design solutions & specifications and the graphic & presentation standards. She offers her clients a concept to completion experience with the technical skills, design execution & project management needed for successful renovations/builds.

Consumers & contractors can contact Jena at West Side @ 309-833-4145 or by email: jenab@westsidelumber.com for more information on your next kitchen or bath project.

Please visit Houzz.com to see her portfolio of completed projects.