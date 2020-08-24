Dr. Robert E. Gabler, 92, of Port Jefferson, New York, formerly of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Stony Brook University Hospital in Brookhaven, New York.

He was born on November 22, 1927, in Lodi, Ohio, to Earl and Carrie (nee Geisinger) Gabler. He married Mary Ellen (nee Johnston) on August 19, 1950. She preceded him in death on November 1, 1996. He married Sarah (D' Ercole) in 1999.

Bob is survived by his children Robert (Carole) Gabler of Naperville, Illinois; Janet Gabler-Hover (William) of Avondale Estates, Georgia; granddaughter Amy, nee Gabler, (Jeff) Heitzman of Chicago, Illinois, and great-grandchildren Ethan and Riley Heitzman.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Gabler.

Sarah's surviving children are Carmela, Denise, Darci, and Tom. His two families have made him a cherished grandfather of eleven and great-grandfather of five.

Bob served in the United States Army in Korea with the Army Corps of Engineers from 1946-47.

Robert Gabler joined Western's faculty in 1957 and before retiring in 1990, served as professor of Geography/Geology, chair of the Department of Geography, and Director of International Programs. He holds the title of Professor Emeritus/Distinguished Professor of Geography from Western, and is probably one of the most prolific writers in WIU faculty history. He directed institutes and travel/study programs both domestically and abroad instructing teachers. These programs built relationships and made many new friends for Bob and WIU. During his tenure, "Gabe" held numerous leadership positions including parliamentarian and chairman of the Faculty Senate, Chair of the Council on Professional Status and faculty representative to the Western Illinois University Foundation Board. Gabe also received numerous awards including the George J. Miller Distinguished Service Award from the National Council for Geographic Education and the Illinois Distinguished Geographic Educator Award from the Illinois Geographic Society. He previously held many leadership positions and had served as President of both professional organizations.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Macomb Rotary Club.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 29th, 2020, at the Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home. Graveside Services will also be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery with Military rites. Rev. Dr. Daniel Colvin will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gabler Fund at the WIU Foundation. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Masks are required at all times and we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We ask that those in attendance please pay their respects and quickly exit the funeral home and remember to social distance. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com.