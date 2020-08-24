MACOMB — A Macomb resident has taken it upon herself to organize an event that will let local area law enforcement officers know people in the community support them.

Event organizer Maribeth Carle said via a Facebook event post that she organized the event due to what she said was hostility toward law enforcement officers in the country. She wanted to show to the Macomb community that not every law enforcement officer has abused the badge.

"I recognize there are officers that do not deserve to wear the badge," Carle said. "I also firmly believe the good and dedicated far outweigh the bad. Those good officers are as disappointed and outraged as we are. You hear people say, "They choose to be cops," and yes, these men and women do choose this profession and I thank God every day they did! If they didn't where would we be? Who would stand between us and the darkness that is out there?"

Carle went on to explain that LEOs are more than just cops in their local communities; they are also family members and friends in the Macomb area and surrounding communities. She also wants the community to show their support by praising them for the job that they are doing and to speak out when someone says something negative about them.

The event will be on August 31 from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Macomb City Hall. People interested in attending the event should bring a lawn chair and practice social distancing. In addition, Macomb FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) Lodge #189 are selling "We support our local law enforcement officers" signs for $20 to help raise funds for Shop with a Cop. As of Saturday, there are several Macomb residences and businesses that have the signs posted on their properties.

"We are not there to respond or confront anyone," Carle said. "We need to stand with positive signs showing our support. I know we can show restraint from any negativity we may encounter because we have seen our local officers do it every day. If they can we can! I only want this to be positive."

