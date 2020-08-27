CANTON-Despite the extremely abnormal circumstances faced by all this summer, Erika Davis has done her best to keep the youngsters in the area entertained with CantonILRocks.

The Ledger has printed various stories over the last few months with pictures of winners and sponsors.

Recent winners include:

Nathaniel, 7; Hunter, 11; and Trista Buskirk.

Sponsors:

McDonald’s-up to 12 weeks of a Happy Meal a week

The Sweet Shoppe-a Harry Potter Butterbeer

Dee Clark State Farm has several prizes for the kids to choose from.

Security Finance had a rock for prizes

Jeepers Outpost and Happy Hounds owners Steve and Donna Huggins donated

LaNaya Balestri owner of Sno Shack donated

Jimmy Johns, Dunkin’ Donuts, Princess Cake Creations, Camilles donated as well.

Be looking in Saturday’s Ledger for additional photos.