Reviewer’s Name: Carol Clemons

Reviewer’s Occupation: Graphic Artist

Book Title: Crooked River

Book’s Author: Preston Douglas and Lincoln Childs

FBI Special Agent Pendergast is back with another baffling case. Using a real life case of human feet washing up on the beaches of British Columbia, Canada, and Washington State, USA, since 2007, the authors set the stage for a mystery that Agent Pendergast can’t stay away from.

Agent Pendergast and his ward, Constance Greene, are called away from their vacation. Dozens of identical shoes have started washing up on the beach of Sanibel Island, Florida. Each shoe contains a crudely severed human foot. Where did they come from? Are the people who lost these feet still alive?

Calling in his partner Coldmoon, and enlisting the help of the local sheriff, the three set out to find the source of the feet and just why someone would cut off their own foot. Meanwhile, Constance has a mystery of her own and may just have to save all of these men before they get themselves killed.

I always love a Pendergast mystery and this one doesn’t disappoint. He does a verbal takedown of a local official that is gratifying and Constance once again shows that she is WAY more than most believe her to be. I read this as an audiobook. The narrator is Jefferson Mays and does an acceptable job but NO ONE can read "be" Pendergast like Rene Auberjonois who died in 2019.

