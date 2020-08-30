CANTON-Connie Jean (Dry) Glad, 67, born Jan. 14, 1953 in Canton to Edward H. and Mary J. (Leezer) Dry, died at 9:20 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at her home in Canton.

She married Edward Glad Jr. Nov. 20, 1971 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton. He survives her.

She is also survived by three children, Edward (Mona) Glad III, Canton, and their son Evan; Amanda Glad Atwater, Canton, and her children, Abigail and Brady; and Jacob Glad, Minneapolis Minnesota, and his sons, Lucas, Wyatt, and Griffin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, but is survived by two brothers, Lyle (Lisa) Dry and Mark (Selina) Dry, both of Canton.

Connie worked for the city of Canton Water Department for about 14 years retiring in 2008. She had previously worked for the local cable office, and at Westview Elementary School.

She loved collecting teapots and rolling pins, she loved having coffee and going to breakfast with her girlfriends. She also loved baking and cooking as well as traveling, especially to the beach. She loved flowers of all kinds, but she especially loved pink roses as that was her favorite color.

Above all things however, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton, where visitation will be held starting at 4 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Care.

To leave online condolences, or to view Connie’s video tribute, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com