CANTON—Spoon River College Outreach is offering a Virtual class called The Season that Never Was: A Look at the Canceled 2019-2020 Broadway Season Thursday, Sept. 17, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

This program will be led by Stanley Ransom. Stan is a retired teacher, travel leader, lecturer for the Peoria Opera League, a presenter for the Lifelong Learning Institute at Bradley University, and a favorite presenter at the Spoon River College Lifelong Learning Conferences. He is a wonderful resource and one of our retirees’ favorite presenters!

The Broadway season runs from summer until the following spring. For a show to be eligible for the prestigious Tony Award, it must open by a date set by the Management Committee, usually mid-April.

Unfortunately, the 2019-20 season was abruptly canceled for all theaters mid-day March 12, 2020 and remains locked down. Learn about the much-anticipated plays and musicals that would have been part of the current Broadway season.

Stan will present this class through Google Meet. Google Meet is a video conferencing program which allows for a live visual connection between the presenter and those attending. This class requires a computer or mobile device with internet access. A link and password (if required) will be provided prior to the start of class.

There is a fee to attend and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call Spoon River College, 309-649-6260 or register online,https://src.augusoft.net.