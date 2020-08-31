MACOMB — On Saturday, the Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau held a Facebook Live unveiling of the Living Lincoln topiary statue that sits in front of Macomb City Hall.

The ceremony started with a recorded instrumental playing of the national anthem followed by a few opening remarks by MACVB Executive Director Jock Hedblade. He said that due to COVID-19 guidelines, the ceremony was not open to the public, so the visitor bureau had the ceremony live-streamed on Facebook.

Hedblade said that two years ago, the MACVB started a three-phase plan to attract people to Macomb and the rest of McDonough County through tourism. He said that the first phase was the mural at the Old Dairy that established the fact the inventor of Monopoly, Lizzie Maggie, was born in Macomb.

"The reason that we are here [Saturday] was to bring (attention to) our marvelous historical connection with arguably our most beloved president, Abraham Lincoln," Hedblade said.

The MACVB executive director went on to praise hard work and dedication from both the artists and community organizations that were involved in the creation of the topiary statue. He said that the Rotary Club started in Macomb 100 years ago with the motto "Service over self." He said that it was the motto that the Rotary Club approached the MACVB to support them with the creation of the Living Lincoln topiary statue.

Former Rotary Club of Macomb president Jerry Brookhart shared a few words during the dedication. He said that the funding for the topiary statue came from various places that include a grant from the district Rotary Club office, the Macomb Rotary Foundation, Macomb Rotary funds, donations from Rotary club members, businesses, community leaders and private donations.

Brookhart went on to say that the second Rotary Club in Macomb, the Centennial Rotary Club, would be responsible for the statue’s upkeep along with Macomb Beautiful. He said that if Lincoln were alive today, that Lincoln would support the Rotary Club fully with helping others to better themselves.

After Brookhart spoke, Hedblade resumed with his remarks. He said that Macomb’s artist community helped with the creation of the Old Dairy mural, and the creation of the topiary statue was no different. He said that Henry "Duke" Oursler came up with the idea of creating the only topiary statue of Lincoln in the world.

Oursler, who spoke via video because he was unable to attend in person, thanked the city of Macomb for its openness to have art that showcased the city’s history and thanked Hedblade for his dedication to making the Living Lincoln topiary statue a reality within Macomb. He also sent his thanks to co-artist Marc Moulton for helping him create the Living Lincoln topiary sculpture.

"I had the opportunity to make a sculpture of Abraham Lincoln, Honest Abe, a person whose importance is more relevant now more than ever," Oursier said. "I am honored to have a piece [of art] on community property and I am grateful to be a part of this community."

Other speakers during the ceremony included Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition member Jane Armstrong and Macomb Mayor Mike Inman. The La Moine Brass Quintet provided live music during the ceremony. Lincoln presenter and Western Illinois University alum Michael Krebs also came to Macomb during the dedication and was issued the mayoral proclamation to name Saturday as "Abraham Lincoln Day."

"Lincoln" read the plaque information that was in front of the statue before the statue was unveiled. After the statue was unveiled, "Lincoln" commented about the time Stephen A. Douglas called him "two-faced." He included his response when the comment was made: "If I had two faces, would I be wearing this one?" while pointing to the statue.

The topiary statue was equipped with an automatic self-watering system that will water the plants which form Lincoln’s beard daily. A plaque in front of the statue has the names of the people involved in the creation of the statue along with the dates Lincoln visited Macomb. A QR code has a map of the Lincoln connections in Macomb that included Randolph House, where he spent the night during his visits, the old photography studio (now Citizens Bank) where he had his photo taken and the spot on the northwest side of the McDonough County Courthouse where he spoke on several occasions. The map even includes the Looking for Lincoln sign about Lincoln’s trips to Macomb and the Civil War statue in Chandler park.

"When a community comes together to build a project, that project builds community," Hedblade said.

