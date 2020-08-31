There seems to be some questions being asked about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and what it has been recommending. The latest, according to a researcher in Texas, is having only those showing symptoms to be tested for coronavirus.

Catherine Lynne Troisi is an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. She wrote in a piece for The Conversation, which was carried by The Associated Press, that it has been learned that four out 10 (40 percent) infected people do not show signs of COVID-19. However, these people can still infect others.

Troisi said in her article that "infected persons who will go on to develop symptoms can spread the disease one to two days before those symptoms occur. These are two of the reasons the virus is so hard to contain."

She added that widespread testing of people without symptoms will help reduce the spread of the virus. Also, self-quarantining of those affected is something the CDC has been encouraging since the beginning.

However, Troisi points out that beginning last week the CDC has been pushing to have only those with symptoms to be tested.

"Two days after the revised guidelines had been quietly changed on the CDC website, Director Robert Redfield clarified that those who come into contact with confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients could be tested even in the absence of symptoms," Troisi wrote.

Among the states, Troisi said has stated it will not follow this new guideline is Illinois. "(This shows) more understanding of the benefits of testing than our national public health institution," Troisi wrote.

Livingston County will be adding a testing site in September at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center. Livingston County Health Department Administrator Jackie Dever and Brad Solberg, president at OSF Saint James, recommend the scheduling of appointments because testing is limited. However, drive-ups are welcome. Contact the LCHD at (815) 844-7174, ext. 210, for appointments and questions.

One way to help prevent, or at least slow the spread of COVID-19, is the wearing of face masks. The Illinois Supreme Court ordered last Thursday that a face mask is required for anyone entering an Illinois courthouse, which obviously includes Livingston County.

As of deadline Monday afternoon, there was no report from the Livingston County Health Department regarding new cases in the county from over the weekend.

However, the state reported that there were 1,992 new cases and 11 deaths on Sunday and 1,668 new cases with seven deaths related to COVID-19 Monday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, Livingston County has had 193 positive cases reported out of 7,656 tests. This would indicate an increase of 12 cases over the weekend.

The COVID numbers change daily, and have risen and fallen for communities since the recordings began. Pontiac was listed with 47 cases and Dwight jumped to 26 while Fairbury grew to 21 cases. Forrest has 13 cases listed, Long Point is still at 12 and Cornell has 10.

Other cases in the area include Chenoa added one to move to 7 cases, Lexington is listed as having 14 after going up one Friday. Chenoa is still sitting with 6 cases having been reported since March. Streator is where the numbers are really rising as went up to 253.

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

Individuals who travel to hot spots in the country are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after returning home, or sooner if experiencing symptoms.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.

There are three testing sites reasonably close to Pontiac, with the nearest being in Bloomington. This site, which allows for walk-up testing, is located at 1106 Interstate Drive and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while daily supplies last.

Two other sites are in Champaign — Market Place Shopping Center, 2000 N. Neil St. — and Peoria — Peoria Civic Center Fulton Street parking lot. Both locations are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while daily supplies last.