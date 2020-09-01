MACOMB/MOLINE — As the quest for Western Illinois University’s next permanent president progresses, consultants are still accepting applications.

Betty Asher and Alex Matthews, the consultants from Greenwood/Asher & Associates tasked with coordinating the search process, spoke with Western’s Board of Trustees (BoT) during a Zoom session on Saturday.

Asher was hesitant to share specific details about the list of candidates since the list is not yet full, but she did assure the BoT that the process will be open, fair, and inclusive.

"It is a diverse pool. I wish it were 75 percent diverse…it is not as diverse as ideally any of us would like, but it is a diverse pool," Asher said.

The vetting process will include talking with applicants’ supervisors, peers, and colleagues, according to Asher. She estimates that their due diligence will require them to speak with up to 15 individuals who are familiar with the applicant.

Asher said that identifying potential obstacles or concerns for candidates is an important part of the committee’s job. Whether they include disapproval with the salary or a reluctance to move to Macomb, she believes that they can properly determine which candidates should advance in the search.

When Trustee Carin Stutz pointed out that a candidate could ultimately decline the job even if it’s offered to them, Asher gave an example of their plan to reduce the likelihood of that scenario.

"We do our best to try to get out of the way those issues before they become finalists," Asher said. "We ask them very specifically: will you take the position if the offer comes?"

After closing the application process, Asher said that the next step will be to narrow the field down to three, four, or five candidates. She expects that those finalists could be presented to the BoT by early November so that they can engage in discussions with them to see if they’re a good fit for the job.

"We’re hoping that we will have the opportunity for them to come to both campuses so that they will have their questions answered and all the people will have the opportunity to ask them whatever they want to know," she said.

Asher said that the committee is scheduled to meet with the candidates for virtual interviews after Labor Day. As The Voice previously reported, search processes of this nature typically take 18 months to complete, but Western’s will be expedited in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.