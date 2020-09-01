TENNESSEE — During a brief meeting on Monday, the Tennessee Village Board approved seeking additional bids to remove a fallen tree within the village’s limits.

Tennessee Village Board President Larry Faulk told the board that he received one bid from a resident to remove the tree. Both Faulk and village clerk Karen Reeves said that due to the resident not having liability insurance, they felt it was best to decline the bid and seek additional tree removal bids. The village board approved seeking additional bids for the tree removal.

In other business, a resident asked the village board if he needed permission to build a garage on his property. Faulk said that there was no village ordinance against the resident building a garage on his property. The resident told the village board that he planned on building the garage between his house and the highway.

The next village board meeting will be on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Village Hall.

