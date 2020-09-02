MACOMB — Seven women and five men have tested positive in McDonough County since Tuesday for coronavirus. Health Department Deputy Public Information Officer Stefanie Johnson said two of the people are in their teens and 10 are in their 20s. She said there have been 224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, 148 people have recovered, 60 cases remain active, and there have been 16 deaths.

Of the 224 confirmed cases, 135 people are women and 89 are men. The largest age group impacted has been 85 people in their 20s.

Johnson added that three new positive virus cases have been reported in Schuyler County as of Tuesday. She said this involves one woman and two men and the age groups are 40s, 70s, and 80s.

There have been 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Schuyler County, with 20 recovered, five active, and no deaths. The virus has impacted 13 men and 12 women.

