GALVA-Pam Bates and Paula Patty are the two authors behind, The Most Amazing Harvest, a story of hope, resilience and the power of community.

You may remember a heart-warming story about a small community rallying around a local farmer after his terminal cancer diagnosis. Local farmers showed up with their combines to harvest his 450 acres of corn in one 10 hour day. The story garnered international attention after being featured in dozens of media publications including CNN, Buzzfeed, Today.com, the Daily Mail, and the Huffington Post.

Now the wife of that small-town farmer has partnered with her twin sister to publish a book telling the story behind the man.

Carl Bates was a childhood cancer survivor who spent his entire life farming. Despite many health obstacles, including having one of his legs amputated, with the prospect of a second amputation. Carl never took a day off of the farm. After being diagnosed with terminal cancer at the beginning of a big harvest season, Carl wasn’t sure how he was going to finish his crops. It was at that moment that Carl’s community rallied around him, and harvested 450 acres in one 10 hour day.

Carl lost his battle with cancer Nov. 1, 2015, but his story is far from over. The Most Amazing Harvest was written to inspire people to find hope in the darkest of times, and remind them of the beautiful community that surrounds each of us.

A portion of all book proceeds will be donated to The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois, which is one of the few non-profits in the country that is focused on providing mental health and non-medical support and rehabilitation to families who survive childhood cancer.

The book is currently available for pre-order on all major online retailers including Amazon, Barnes and Nobles. You can also pre-order a signed copy at TheMostAmazingHarvest.com.