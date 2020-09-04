MACOMB — The city of Macomb will honor the life of the late minister and Macomb resident C.T. Vivian for his leadership in the civil rights movement.

The civil rights activist, who died earlier this summer, will be memorialized through a historical marker at the site of his residency on East Adams Street. City leaders are in the process of planning the ceremony, which is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 26.

While details are still being hashed out, Mayor Mike Inman said that the historical marker will cost $2,500 and the city is welcoming donations to help offset that cost. Contributions can be made through the Macomb Community Foundation and mailed to 232 E. Jackson St. in Macomb.

Inman and Gregg Huston, former president of the local NAACP branch, said that they’ve extended speaking invitations to various high-ranking Illinois politicians. They include Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Sec. of State Jesse White, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.

In addition to speakers, the ceremony will likely include refreshments and designated social time. It will also be streamed online, making it more accessible to the public if COVID-19 restrictions force the city to set a limit on in-person attendance.

A full list of speakers and event details will be provided at a later date.

