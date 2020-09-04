Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been some places where the virus spread almost uncontrollably.

These included nursing homes, meat processing plants and prisons.

But at the Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center, there has been no spread of the virus.

Not one of the 184 offenders living at the facility has tested positive for the virus, Warden John Burle said Wednesday.

Burle said about half a dozen of the offenders have shown one or more of the symptoms of COVID-19, but all have tested negative for the virus.

A few of the 215 staffers at the center have tested positive, and one had a stay in the hospital and has not returned to work yet.

The rest have followed public health guidelines, including quarantine, for those with the virus, Burle said, and are back on the job.

How has this success been achieved? Burle and Todd Williams, leader of the union representing the facility’s staff, attributed it to a wide-ranging campaign to prevent the spread of the virus, and to unprecedented cooperation between administration and staff.

In March, early in the COVID-19 outbreak, the Illinois Department of Corrections directed that extensive measures be taken at each of its facilities to clamp down on spreading the virus.

"IDOC takes the response to COVID-19 very seriously, and works to try to mitigate the spread throughout the facilities," Burle said.

As more information became available about the virus and how it spreads, IDOC shared new Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines with the staff at all its facilities.

"Here at Kewanee, we take these directions very seriously," Burle said. The staff reviews the new guidelines daily, and makes sure all employees and offenders are aware of any changes in procedures.

In March, IDOC curtailed in-person visitation with offenders, and expanded the availability of online video visiting. The department also ramped up the processing of mail to offenders.

Hand sanitizing and disinfecting stations have been set up for staffers entering and leaving the facility, and the daily roll call that had been held at the beginning of each shift has been dispensed with, as it was seen as a possible place where the virus could spread.

The only people, other than staff, who are allowed into the facility are vendors delivering supplies. They must undergo a screening process, which includes having their temperatures taken and answering a series of health questions, before they get in. And if they’re not wearing a mask or other personal protection equipment, it’s provided for them.

Williams, who is also the facility’s safety officer, meets regularly with the staff to go over the anti-virus practices.

Burle said he works with Williams, who has email addresses for everyone on the staff, to keep everyone informed of any changes in procedures.

"Everyone’s getting tired of it," Williams said of the virus. "They tend to get complacent, and have to be reminded of the seriousness of the situation."

In his 25 years with the Department of Corrections, Williams said, "I don’t ever remember the union working with the administration like they are now."

Burle echoed that view, and added, "It’s transparency, and it’s working very, very well."