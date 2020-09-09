ANNAWAN/HOOPPOLE - Gloria H. Isaacson, formerly of the Annawan/Hooppole area, passed away on August 17, 2020, in Denver, CO. A memorial service will be held from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on September 12, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Home – Atkinson Chapel. Inurnment to follow at Hooppole Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Isaacson family. With consideration to COVID regulations, masks will be required while in attendance.

She was preceded by her husband Glenn C. Isaacson in 2005. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Gary L. Isaacson, Greg W. Isaacson, and Ganette M. Isaacson.