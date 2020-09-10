There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution. Constitution Week observance was initiated in 1955 by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). By fostering knowledge of an appreciation for the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, DAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation's independence, whose bravery and sacrifice made possible the liberties we enjoy today.

General Macomb Chapter Daughters of American Revolution will be promoting Constitution Week during September 17-23. The usual display of Constitution Week posters in the local schools and banks might not be possible due to Covid-19 restraints this year. Therefore, many local DAR members will post signs in their yards reminding us this week is set-aside to educate and promote the importance of the Constitution to America's great heritage and to emphasize U.S. Citizens' responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution.

Local churches, schools, home-schoolers and all citizens are encouraged to ring bells at 4:00 pm (CST) on September 17, next Thursday. Bells across America will be ringing at this same time to honor the great framework of our government.

In September of 2019, the National Society of the DAR welcomed their one millionth member into their fold. Each DAR member has a unique story, but all share a passion for historic preservation, education and patriotism and a dedication to her local community. We are proud of our members and perhaps you know of a few. One of our founding members and the wife of a WIU President was Clara Bayliss. Dr. Elizabeth Kaspar's mother was a Regent of a Kentucky Chapter, where Elizabeth first became a member in 1956. Elizabeth was our local chapter's regent for six years receiving two different awards during her leadership. Mary Stipanowich, our Honorary Regent, has had the distinction to attend the National Convention in Washington DC twice, one of which was the DAR Sesquicentennial. Mary and her husband, Joe, visited and have been champions of donations towards several of the schools sponsored by DAR. Mary has over 50 years of DAR membership and service. Martha Norcross has the distinction to have the most proven American Revolutionary ancestors of our chapter. Martha has eight ancestors which includes one captain as both her mother and father had ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War. Sharon Caldwell, her mother and her daughter joined DAR together in 1996 showing their pride that an ancestor fought in the Revolution. Sharon helped plan the local Vietnam Commemoration award ceremonies and she now has welcomed her granddaughter as a member into our local chapter.

If you would like to join us; if you think you have an ancestor who aided the cause of independence; if you enjoy promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism, please learn more about today's DAR. Visit www.dar.org.