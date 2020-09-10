On behalf of the League of Women Voters of McDonough County, the GFWC Macomb Woman’s Club, the Macomb Feminist Network, and the Western Illinois Museum, we would like to thank everyone who participated in our very successful Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Adoption of the 19th Amendment on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

We so appreciate all the members of the community who came out to celebrate in person at Chandler Park, and/or viewed the live stream on Facebook. Special thanks to: Bill Maakestad for providing us with sound, Michael Thompson for filming it, Chris Sutton for drone photography, Western Illinois Museum Intern Aaron Daugenbaugh and Elisa Rasumussen of Friends of the Macomb Library for assistance with set up, execution, and clean up of the event, in person speakers Julia Albarracin, Brenda Allison, Tammie Leigh Brown Edwards, Gayle Carper, Jane Coplan and Sue Scott, remote speakers Maren Mcilvaine-Newsad and Kim Rice, Parade Marshall Carol Sims, and Candace McLaughlin and Janice Welsch for helping with social distancing and other details.

If you missed the event, you can watch the entire live stream on the "19th Amendment Celebration Macomb IL" Facebook page. We also enjoyed the contribution of the American Bar Association, who dedicated a memorial brick at the "Facing the Storm" Statue in honor of Alice Curran, the first female lawyer in Macomb. Thanks to Emily Sutton and Heidi Benson for that presentation. In closing, we want to remind all the citizens of McDonough County: VOTE! Because we can!!!

Jane Ellickson Coplan, President of the League of Women Voters of McDonough County

Committee members: Brenda Allison, Garnette Hallwas, and Sharon Lindahl of the GFWC Macomb Woman’s Club: Sara Boeckelman, Joanne Curtis, Carol Gardner, Barb Knox and Jill Myers of the League of Women Voters; Becky Parker of the Macomb Feminist Network, and Sue Scott of the Western Illinois Museum.