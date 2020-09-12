With the summer months over and the country still in the midst of a pandemic, communities will need to grapple with yet another health threat – Fall begins the start of flu season.

The double threat of contracting both influenza and COVID-19 has health experts worried that the effect could not only sicken the population but overwhelm hospitals and local health care services.

While there is no vaccine yet for the coronavirus, there is for influenza, and OSF HealthCare physician Hayley Ralph is urging residents to get vaccinated against the flu.

"The best time to get the vaccine, honestly, is September and October. We started rolling out the vaccine on Sept. 1," she said.

Ralph warned that the double risk of contracting both viruses could be dangerous for people already immunocompromised.

"Obviously we are in the midst of a pandemic, and because it’s possible to get flu and COVID-19 at the same time, which increases the risk of complications, we do encourage people to get the flu vaccine. It’s the best line of defense," said Ralph.

Ralph said that in particular, older people, pregnant women and children as young as six months old should be vaccinated.

"It’s safe to give during pregnancy and safe to give to children as young as six months old," Ralph said.

Other at-risk people, such as those with asthma or conditions that lead to weakened immunity, should also get the flu shot.

In past years, the flu vaccine hasn’t always been readily available, but Ralph said this year the supply shouldn’t be a problem.

"We were told that they requested additional vaccines since there will be an increase in demand. We will have plenty of supply," she said.

The vaccine should be available at local health care facilities and agencies, doctor’s offices and pharmacies, said Ralph. OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center also offers a free flu immunization clinic at area schools every year.

According to OSF, nearly 23 percent of Kewanee residents live below poverty and 79 percent of children in the Kewanee district are eligible for the free and reduced lunch program. Because of that economic need, school nurses have administered 5,367 flu immunizations to students and teachers since the clinic began in 2015.

Ralph said plans for this year's clinic are still being discussed. Because of the need for social distancing and safety precautions, figuring out a way to safely administer the vaccine to the public will require innovation, she said.