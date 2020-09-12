KEWANEE — Four weeks into a new school year and the Wethersfield School District is finding pluses and minuses to providing an education to over 530 students.

Superintendent Shane Kazubowski reported to the board of education at it's September meeting Thursday night that the district had yet to have a student test positive for COVID-19 inside its buildings.

On the downside, the process of monitoring and dealing with students who present COVID-like symptoms has become a time-consuming process that can keep a student out of school for a week or more. Illnesses that used to be dealt with a trip to the nurse's office, such as a cough, sore throat, headache, or chills, now become possible symptoms of COVID and must be addressed according to protocols established by local, state and federal health officials. Symptomatic students, along with their siblings, are sent home and may not return until they are all cleared by a physician or test negative for COVID.

Kazuboski said a backlog at the testing facility means the result may not be known for 48 to 72 hours.

On the plus side, students and staff have adjusted to the new blended learning format of in-person and online instruction. Kazubowski said smaller classes have made it easier to monitor students for potential symptoms. Elementary Principal Gus Elliott said, however, it is sometimes difficult to determine the real problem. He shared a recent example of a student who had complained of having a stomach ache. On the way to the quarantine room to await being picked up by a parent, Elliott asked if the student would like a glass of water. After drinking the water, the student felt better — indicating the problem may have been they were just thirsty or hungry.

Students have unequivocally indicated they want to stay in school and will do whatever it takes to do so. Junior-Senior High School Principal Carrie Griffith said "absolutely no one has been defiant" about following the rules, which include wearing face coverings at all times and observing a six-foot social distance perimeter whenever possible. She said the Student Council asked what they could do to help and were told they can help teachers monitor students and report any signs of potential symptoms.

Board president Dan Bryan said teachers have done a good job of coping and cooperating with the situation. Board member Steve Newman said parents, grandparents, families and guardians should also be commended for doing a good job because the pandemic goes beyond the school and being observant is now just as important in the home.

Kazubowski complimented school nurse Stephanie Rusk for "staying on top of things" with monitoring and instructing everyone, He said she often has to be "the bad guy" in seeing that health guidelines are followed.

The superintendent said the key for both students and staff is to be flexible and be ready if and when a positive case of COVID is detected.

In other business:

* The board passed the FY21 "worst case scenario" budget estimating expenses higher that last year and revenue lower, both due to unknowns caused by dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

* It was reported that 45 high school students are enrolled in 19 different courses through the dual credit program in cooperation with Black Hawk College.

* The board accepted the resignation of Logan Willits as head baseball coach and employed Shannon Webster as sophomore class sponsor.