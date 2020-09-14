SWIMMING

Macomb 151, Monmouth-Roseville 67

Dunlap 186, Macomb 96

MACOMB – The Bombers split a double dual on Saturday, topping Monmouth-Roseville, but falling to Dunlap.

Lauren Carson led the way for Macomb, swimming a leg on the third-place 200 medley relay team with Gracie Jones, Quinn Kurasz and Grace Dunseth.

Carson would also pick up an event win, taking the 50 free for Macomb.

Carson added a third in the 100 back.

Jones would add a second in the 100 free and third in the 100 breaststroke.

Alexa Ramos would finish fourth in the 200 free, Kurasz fourth in the 100 fly.