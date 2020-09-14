MACOMB – This fall several sports are flipping schedules or working on a limited season and because of that, many student-athletes are taking a step back this season.

Do not count Macomb freshman Quinn Kurasz as one of those athletes though.

In her first year of high school, Kurasz has decided to double her fall athletic calendar, swimming for the Bomber swim team while also running for the Macomb cross country squad.

"I’ve done both cross country and swimming in the past and I wanted to continue to do both of them," Kurasz said Saturday after Macomb’s swim meet with Dunlap and Monmouth-Roseville. "I’m working on going to as many practices for each as I can and having a great season for both."

Kurasz admits the schedule has not been easy, as she has limited time in the pool, dictating when she can work out for each sport.

Because of that, she joins her swim teammates in the water after school while working on her own for cross country.

"I come to swim practices five days a week, then after swimming I go home and run, then I do my homework and finish my night," she said. "I do that every day, then I run with the cross country team at the meets."

This fall has not been easy for any athlete, student, teacher, parent or administrator affiliated with any school with changing schedules and hybrid learning days.

But Kurasz is starting to find her routine, taking advantage of at-home learning days while also getting the most out of in-person school time.

"It’s been very different, there’s a lot of not knowing what’s going on and of course, school is very different too with the hybrid schedules, so it’s all about learning to adapt," she said. "It’s definitely easier on the days I come to school, Mondays and Thursday, because I am already here.

"But, it is very nice on Tuesdays, Fridays and sometimes Wednesday when I have a little more time so I can run before I swim, which makes things a lot easier for me to handle everything."

Earlier this season, Kurasz performed the double shift, swimming for Macomb in a meet at the high school, then jetting out to Spring Lake Park to run with the Bombers in their home invite.

The day was tiring but Kurasz performed admirably, finishing sixth overall for Macomb at the Bomber Invite while swimming in four events at Macomb High.

"That was very challenging and tiring, but I’m really glad it worked out," she said. "There was a lot of hustling around."

Another dual day presents itself on Tuesday, but with one event home and the other away, Kurasz will face the decision she has dreaded this fall: deciding where to be since she can no longer be two places on the same day.

"Tuesday there is a cross country meet and swim meet and I haven’t decided which one I am going to go to yet, because I can only go to one," she said. "The cross country meet is an away meet, so I can’t go to both.

"Last time, there were both at home, so I could do both."