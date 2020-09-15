A 3 on 3 Sand Volleyball Tournament that will benefit the family of a child recently diagnosed with leukemia, is in need of players and teams.

Event organizer, Jeanna Moore, said currently two teams have signed up for the event, which will take place at Northeast Park on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19 and 20.

"A lot of people seem interested but we need them to enter now so we know how many we will have," Moore said.

The hope is to hold the event for two days, but that will require many more teams, she said.

Moore decided to organize the event after hearing that Everly Stoner, the 3 year-old daughter of their long-time family friends, Lora and Chanze Stoner, had been diagnosed with leukemia.

"We have been family friends for years, and I just wanted to help out," said Moore. "I also have a very special place in my heart for people with cancer. My mother and grandmother both died from cancer."

Moore said the Stoners found out their daughter had leukemia last month, when Everly was taken to the emergency room with a persistent fever and swollen lymph nodes. After a series of tests, the parents were informed that Everly had a type of blood disorder and would need to be transferred to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria.

On August 17th, the Stoners were informed that Everly had B Cell Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, and the family made the decision to transfer the 3-year-old girl to St. Jude in Memphis Tennessee. Everly will spend the next several months at the children’s hospital receiving treatment.

The Stoners have two other daughters, and Chanze Stoner also has medical issues and can’t drive. Moore said he is caring for their two daughters, while Lora Stoner is in Tennessee with Everly.

Moore said her hope is to raise as much money for the family from the tournament as she can to help the family during this difficult time and teams are still needed for the charity event.

Teams can be made up of 6 people but only three players will play at one time. The entry fee for the tournament is $20 per player and entry forms need to be turned in by Friday, Sept 18 at noon.

Moore said CDC protocol for COVID-19 will be followed but players will not have to wear masks while playing. Anyone attending the tournament, however, will be asked to social distance unless within their own group. The Station restaurant will host a food booth during the tournament, and Moore said masks will be required when ordering food.

More details and entry forms can be obtained by contacting Moore at (309) 540-8588

or jmoore@kcud229.org.

Moore said anyone wanting to make a donation to the family outside the tournament is welcome to do so. Checks can be made out to the family. Gift cards for gas, food, and extras are also welcomed since the family may have to spend an extended period of time at the hospital, Moore said.