MACOMB — Walmart’s grant donation for body-worn cameras for Macomb Police Officers propels the Go Fund Me campaign into the final stretch.

On Tuesday, the company presented a check for $5,000 to organizers and "Because We Care" volunteers that brings the total amount raised to more than $25,000. The campaign has an end goal of $33,000 and has so far received help from more than 70 donors.

According to a press release about the campaign, organizers and volunteers say that their intent is to restore trust between citizens and police officers during a moment of nationwide fear.

Sue Marshall, who manages the Go Fund Me campaign, said that Macomb City Administrator Scott Coker has been instrumental in helping with the process. Walmart Store Manager Tiffani Garcia, Asset Protection Assistant Manager Ray Jennings, Macomb Police Deputy Chief Dave Burnham, Macomb Mayor Mike Inman, and Volunteer Vanessa Huston were present for the donation in front of Walmart.

Sarah Schoper Salazar, a body camera advocate who is part of the "Because We Care" group, was also in attendance. She told The Voice that all donations make a difference.

"No donation is too small and if a person can’t make a donation, then just sharing it with others is helpful," she said.

For those interested in contributing to the campaign, visit the Go Fund Me page titled "Body Cams for Macomb Police Department". Checks can be written out to "City of Macomb" with "Body Cams" in the memo line. Cash donations are also welcome. Those physical donations can be sent to Macomb City Hall at 232 E. Jackson St.

