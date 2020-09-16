MACOMB – After a strong freshman year and club season, Macomb sophomore swimmer Lauren Carson had high hopes for this fall.

But the COVID-19 pandemic through everything into flux.

Not being able to do much work over the summer and not knowing if there would even be a fall season put Carson and athletes of all athletics behind in training and conditioning.

But only a month in, Carson has hit her stride, anchoring the Bomber swim program this season.

"I had a really good season last year for club swimming, then everything happened," she said. "I was at the disadvantage of being out of the water so long.

"But once we could start practicing, we’ve been practicing hard so my times are good even though I’ve been out of the water for such a long time."

Even with a shortened offseason and new challenges facing her, Carson has emerged as a swimmer to watch this season and the future for her high school and club teams.

"I swam the 100 back for the first time in two years and I beat my goal time by two seconds," she said. "For the first time swimming it, it feels like a real positive doing really well compared to what I thought I would do."

While the back was an impressive feat, the sophomore knows what her bread and butter event is and is hoping to make waves later this year.

"I’m hoping at sectionals, if we have them, to be top six in the 50 free, which is my best event," she said. "Then, I hope to continue cutting time in club season, which is after high school."

It’s been a bizarre couple of months for all athletes as the stress of not knowing if there would be a school year or an athletic season weighed on everyone’s minds.

And while things were tough at the beginning, Carson sees light at the end of the tunnel.

"It was really discouraging at practice, we never knew when or if the season would be canceled, but now that we’ve had some meets, we all have more hope," she said. "We’re all seeing the work we put in at practice paying off and that makes practice more fun, that and having a few meets."

Competing helped ease a lot of anxiety but also helped a team with young swimmers, veteran swimmers, returners to the sport and newcomers to the sport all bond.

"I was kind of nervous for the team, we have a lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds, in general we’re all different, but the environment has been good and we all get along and are all helping each other in practice," Carson said.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Washington 117, Macomb 53

MACOMB – The Macomb swim team fell to Washington, 117-53 on Tuesday in a home dual.

Lauren Carson led the way for Macomb, winning the 200 individual medley in 2:30.11 and adding a third in the 500 free (6:09.37)

Gracie Jones added another event win for the Bombers, capturing the 100 free in 1:00.10. Jones also finished second in 100 breaststroke (1:22.82).

The 200 medley relay team of Carson, Nellie Zhang, Jones and Alexa Ramos would add a second in their event (2:09.11).

The 200 free team of Jones, Zhang, Grace Dunsworth and Anna Gottwald would also add a second, finishing in 2:10.39.

Ramos would also add a third in the 50 free (31.87) while Emily Davis was third in the 100 backstroke (1:23.58).