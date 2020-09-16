Some Kewanee streets are smoother now, after the city’s summer street maintenance program was conducted.

But the work on the street program apparently didn’t go all that smoothly, according to a discussion during Monday’s City Council meeting.

At the end of the meeting, when council members are invited to comment about items that aren’t on the meeting’s agenda, Councilman Steve Faber said Henry County Highway Department personnel weren’t happy with how the street work went.

Faber, who is retired after a career with the county highway department, said workers he spoke with were concerned that they had been sent to different parts of the city to work, and in some cases drove their equipment past several locations that were scheduled for repairs to get to their job site.

"They (the city) kind of bounced them around," Faber said. He added that highway department officials were so upset with the process that they might not be interested in bidding on street work in the Kewanee again.

City Engineer Scott Hinton replied that the streets to be repaired were on a numbered list given to the highway department, but they didn’t have to go by the order of the list; they were free to do the jobs in any order they pleased.

However, Hinton acknowledged that "We don’t think it (the street repair program) went very well either."

He added, "The county certainly shared their unhappiness with us."

Councilman Chris Colomer said he had also fielded complaints from local residents about the dust that was stirred up along streets that were covered with white rock.

Hinton said the contractor for some of the street work, Porter Brothers of Rock Falls, was working in Kewanee for the first time.

He said Porter Brothers used rock from the Cleveland Quarry in the northwest corner of Henry County; prior contractors had used rock from a quarry in Hennepin.

Even though it produces more dust, the rock from Cleveland produces a longer-lasting road surface, Hinton said. In fact, he said, he had been surprised to learn that a prior contractor had used the rock from Hennepin, as it wasn’t as suitable a choice for streets.

In the future, Hinton said, the city could include in its contracts for the street program that the contractor must water down the streets after the rock is applied, to minimize the dust.