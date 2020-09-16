OAKLEY—Colleen Jill Taff, 2, of Oakley, passed away at 11:11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 1, 2018 in Canton to Jack and Krissy (Purchase) Taff.

Surviving are her parents; two brothers, Trevor Taff, Oakley, Illinois and Jace Kelly, Canton; paternal grandfather, Michael Taff of Fairview; maternal grandparents, Don and Lou Purchase of Canton; two uncles, Jerred Coon and John Beoletto; two aunts, Kim Purchase and Kerry Beoletto; and cousins, Payton Coon, Dominic Coon, Izzy Beoletto, and Jonas Beoletto.

Colleen was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Jill Taff.

Colleen loved Minnie Mouse, being on the river, fishing, and really anything outdoors. She loved helping her daddy in the garage and cooking with mommy.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation. Memorials can be made to the Family. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com