MACOMB — Director Edgar Rodriguez continued this week to press for county board Emergency Services and Disaster Assistance committee support in getting COVID-19 virus reports from the McDonough County Health Department. The agency bundles all Friday, Saturday, and Sunday reports into a single press release on Mondays.

"I know they have people working on these days," Rodriguez said, "and the public schools could use the COVID case information to prepare for the new week instead of getting it on Monday afternoons."

The ESDA director said 9,517 people have tested negative for the virus and that there are 112 test results pending. "We've had a huge amount of cases in a short amount of time," Rodriguez said. He said much of the testing was done at Western Illinois University, and that several asymptomatic students were discovered. "I commend WIU for its quick action,"he said.

Rodriguez said the state is encouraging flu vaccinations and that local procedures could be considered a "trial run" for eventual COVID-19 vaccinations. He said he is assisting the county clerk's office in safety preparations for the November election.

"The emergency operations center must be prepared for COVID, but also for the possibility of civil demonstrations," Rodriguez said. He said he has submitted a $127,000 state grant application to Local CURE to cover reimbursement for COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Rodriguez told the committee that he would like to nominate Eric Arnold to the McDonough County Board for appointment as ESDA countywide liaison.

Following a closed session, the committee voted to recommend payment to Rodriguez for extra work on COVID-19 preparations from March through November. The ESDA director position is considered part-time, paying $20 an hour for a 20.5 hour work week. Rodriguez is to be paid for all additional hours and will receive time and a half for any hours above 40 in a given week.

MCHD weighs in on weekends

MCHD Administrator Lynette Cale said during a phone call with the Voice Wednesday that the department holds its count until Monday afternoon because the MCHD staff are focusing their efforts on contacting people on the weekends to investigate cases.

"Many health departments are short staffed," she said.

She said that n the early months of the pandemic, the department reported test results seven days a week because the hospital was the only location doing COVID-19 testing. Since July, the number of locations in the county doing testing has increased, requiring staff to gather test result data from numerous locations, including long-term care facilities and WIU as well as MDH in order to provide an accurate count of county cases. Staff have to gather the testing data one location at a time and then contact each person to do case investigation. When investigating cases, they also eliminate non-residents from the count to get the most accurate picture of the county data at the local level.

In contrast, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) pulls their information from a single source: directly from lab reports. This means the IDPH is able to provide positive case count information quickly, but the numbers of positive cases obtained by testing in the county can be different and are typically higher than the MCHD count because non-residents are not excluded from the total positive tests.

"Just because you got tested at MDH doesn’t mean you live in our county," she said. She also said that when there’s an increase of positive cases in the community, the state reaches out to communities to stay apprised of the situation on the ground.

The MCHD currently has all staff members plus five additional newly hired people doing contact tracing, for a total of 22 people doing the work of contacting people and case investigation.

Cale said it is possible that the department will change its process as situations change, and encouraged those following the positive case count daily to go to the IDPH website at http://dph.illinois.gov/covid19 on the weekends.

Editor Michelle Langhout contributed to this report. Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.