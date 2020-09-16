Six more cases of coronavirus and one death have been reported by the Livingston County Health Department for Tuesday and Wednesday. This brings the county's overall case total to 294 while the death count rose to 5.

There were two new cases reported from Tuesday and four cases reported Wednesday. The COVID-related death was also announced Wednesday.

This comes as the flu season is beginning.

The health department, in conjunction with Streator Onized Credit Union, Pontiac branch and the Pontiac Area Chamber of Commerce, will be holding a drive-thru flu clinic on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to LCHD, a trained nurse will be administering the flu vaccination. No appointment is needed, but an insurance card and ID as Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance will be billed. Contact LCHD at 815-844-7174.

The death was a male in his 80s and was reported Wednesday. There were four previous deaths in the county considered to be COVID-related, and there were 35 deaths reported in the state Wednesday.

In the county, there have been 9,882 tests administered with 9,588 reported negative. Of the 294 positive cases, 25 remain active and 36 have been asymptomatic.

The recent cases include a male in his 20s and a female in her 80s on Tuesday, and male and female in their 20s and a female in her 30s and a female in her 80s. The women in their 80s are currently hospitalized while the others are recovering in isolation. Six cases remain hospitalized.

Pontiac's number of cases rose by two to 74. Dwight and Fairbury each went up by one, Dwight to 35 and Fairbury to 32 cases. Forrest and Flanagan each remained at 15 cases and Cornell and Long Point each stayed at 13.

Streator did not record any new cases and still has 339 cases. El Paso is at 29 and Minonk added two to move to 18. Chenoa and Lexington remained at 15 cases while Gridley stayed at 10 cases.

Statewide, the IDPH reported Wednesday that 1,941 new cases were confirmed. There were also 35 COVID-related deaths reported. Overall, there have been 266,151 cases since reporting began earlier this year. There have also been 8,367 deaths ranging in age from younger than 1 year to older than 100. The recovery rate is at 96 percent.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing has begun and will be available at OSF Saint James weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot. There are no requirements and all testing is at no charge to the client. Insurance will be billed, if available.

Scheduling appointments is strongly recommended due to the limit of daily testing capacity. Contact the LCHD at (815) 844-7174, ext. 210, for appointments and questions.

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

Individuals who travel to hot spots in the country are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after returning home, or sooner if experiencing symptoms.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.