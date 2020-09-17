There will be a Harvest Time Music Festival this year, although the activities will be held in a different manner as a result of guidelines in place from the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is sponsored by Geneseo Performing Arts Council (GPAC), and proceeds benefit Geneseo band, choir and drama students.

This year’s activities will include large and small raffles, a talent show and a band performance. Tickets have been mailed to Geneseo High School and Geneseo Middle School band and choir members. Tickets may be purchased from any of those students and tickets also will be available to purchase at City Park during the following days and times:

-Sunday, Sept. 20 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Monday, Sept. 21 – 6 to 8 p.m.

-Wednesday, Sept. 23 – 7 to 9 a.m.

-Thursday, Sept. 24 – 4 to 7 p.m.

-Saturday, Sept. 26 – 9 a.m. to noon.

Tickets for the large raffle also can be purchased online until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the GPAC website - geneseoarts.com, Cost of tickets for large raffle items is $10 each, three for $20 or 12 for $60. There is a 3 % processing fee for online purchases charged by PayPal.

The large raffle drawing will be held live online on the GPAC face book at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. Winners also will be notified by phone and names of winners will be posted on the website. Prizes may be picked up between 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 with the pickup address provided to the winners.

The large prize raffle items are:

-first prize, $5,200 value – groceries from Fareway, sponsored by Fareway of Geneseo.

-second prize, $800 value – 43" 4K Vizio TV, Sony Blu-Ray DVD Player, 15.6 Lenovo Laptop, Cannon Scanner/Printer, sponsored by GPAC.

-third prize, $400 value – XBOX One S and accessories, sponsored by Hanford Insurance Agency, Central Bank and Pinks Bus Service.

The small raffle and silent auction also will be held online. A link will be provided to the auction on the GPAC website and face book page. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, and will end at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept.27. Winners will be notified on the website and by email. Items can be picked up from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 with the pickup address provided to the winners.

The online live talent show will feature the top five performers from elementary, middle and high school students performing and live streamed from the high school on Saturday, Sept. 26, after the live large raffle drawing.

The high school bands are working together for a video production of their performance.

Steve Scherer, GHS band director, said, "It won’t be ready by Saturday, Sept. 26, because the video production company needs time for editing. They’ll be using five to seven cameras, and it should turn out to be an excellent keepsake for all of the students and their families."

"We are excited to be able to perform together after such a long absence," he said.