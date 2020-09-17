Thursday, Sept. 10

At 4:25 p.m., Henry County Deputies responded to a traffic crash on U.S. Hwy. 6 near Coal Valley. No injuries reported. The driver of one vehicle, Derone Combs, 19, of Colona, was ticketed for following too closely and driving without insurance.

Friday, Sept. 11

At 1:13 p.m., Henry County Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on E2450 Street northwest of Kewanee. No injuries reported. The driver of the vehicle, Elizabeth Jamison, 22, of Kewanee, was ticketed for driving without insurance.

Saturday, Sept. 12

At 11:32 p.m., a Henry County deputy made a traffic stop on North Jackson Street in Kewanee. The driver of the vehicle, Cole Roach, 27, of Kewanee, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for failing to appear in court for the original charge of driving without insurance.

Sunday, Sept. 13

At 3:26 a.m., a Henry County deputy made a traffic stop on Ill. Hwy. 81 at the west edge of Andover. The driver of the vehicle, Kevin Stephen, 21, of Chicago, was ticketed for misdemeanor speeding violations (105 in a 55 mph zone and 89 in a 45 mph zone), improper lane usage, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police, and possession of adult use-cannabis in a vehicle. He was also issued a criminal notice to appear in court for possession of a controlled substance.

At 6:52 p.m., a Henry County deputy made a traffic stop on Vine Street in Kewanee. The driver of the vehicle, Charles Lovell, 20, of Kewanee, was ticketed for driving with a suspended license and driving with suspended registration.

At 9:11 p.m., Henry County deputies responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash on U.S. Hwy. 6 east of Geneseo. No injuries reported. The driver of the vehicle, Scott Schwab, 54, of Sherrard, Ill., was ticketed for improper lane usage, driving with a suspended license, possession of adult-use cannabis in a vehicle and DUI. He was also arrested for resisting a peace officer and taken to Henry County Jail.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

At 3:18A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Colona. The driver of the vehicle, Dillion Spence, 24, of Paterson, N.J., was ticketed for a misdemeanor speeding violation (99 in 70 mph zone).