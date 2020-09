MACOMB — During this time of unprecedented events, the Western Illinois University Food Pantry is open to anyone in need of food or other essential resources.

The pantry is open for all students, staff and faculty in need every Thursday from noon-5 p.m.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment to visit the pantry, contact Casey Hendrickson at cv-hendrickson@wiu.edu or Emily Shupe at er-shupe@wiu.edu.