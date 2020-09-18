MACOMB — Macomb Beautiful Association is announcing the winners of its 2020 Beautification Awards.

Normally a committee of members would travel the city looking for possible deserving properties on which to bestow these prestigious awards. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the protocol was changed and a "People’s Choice" format was adopted.

Members of MBA nominated ten residential properties and five businesses for consideration, with the membership then voting for their favorite entrant. Four residences and two businesses earned the most votes. Each nominee was awarded a one-year membership in Macomb Beautiful.

Unfortunately, a reception to honor and congratulate the winners will not be held this year but the owners were given a plaque to honor their accomplishments and a sign has been placed on their property.

Nancy and Ray Krey-1148 Debbie Ln.

Despite his full-time work as teacher and then principal with BPC schools, Ray managed all of Mary and Dewey Ewing’s landscaping needs on S. Randolph St. for over 30 years until Mary passed away. He was anxious to put his skills to work when he and Nancy bought their house in 1976. There were only yews in the front yard and one small redbud tree in the back. Ray saw the yard as a blank canvas on which to paint a living picture. With a few design suggestions from Nancy and collaboration with Jeff and Pam Vancil at Hart’s Nursery, Ray has, over the years, experimented with color combinations and shape variations to create several gardens. The latest is a pollinator garden to attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. For him, a yard is an ever-changing creative space, public art as well as a peaceful retreat.

Bold Brew House (City of Macomb)

Pictured is Clara Carrigan-City landscape caretaker, Tweed Mummert-past owner, and Tracy DeBold-current occupant.

The small brick building just north of the RR tracks on Lafayette St. was built by C.V. Chandler @ 1920 as a railroad station for M I & L railroad. Olaf Pearson opened the Skelly gas station there in 1928 and operated it until Tweed Mummert bought the business in 1963 and serviced autos until he retired in 1983. Five years ago, the city of Macomb bought the property with the understanding that the original small brick building would remain viable. After a major renovation it continues to be an attractive reminder of the past. Tracey DeBold operates the Bold Brew House which now occupies that building. She serves coffee, drinks, and snacks to walk-ins or with a convenient drive-thru window. When the city renovated the building, it also landscaped the area with an attractive combination of white Hydrangeas, spiraea, shrub roses, viburnum, and arborvitae. This blending of old and new provides a striking welcome to the city of Macomb.

Facing the Storm statue in Chandler Park-Macomb Women’s Club

The GFWC Macomb Women's Club Memorial Statue "Facing the Storm" was dedicated on September 12, 2015, to remind us of our valuable history and to honor the women who truly "Faced the Storm." The Statue sits in Macomb's Chandler Park on a patio of engraved bricks, surrounded by beautiful red Knock Out Roses, ornamental grasses and decorative yews.

A sidewalk leading to the statue is enhanced by plantings of apricot colored roses. The roses provide color from springtime through summer while continuing to blend with the autumn change of seasons. The planting area is protected by a brick surround.

The landscaping has been a community project. Many individuals and organizations have contributed to the selection of flowers and greenery, the maintenance, and the care of the memorial and plantings.