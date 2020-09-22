James E. Hays, 78, of Conway, Arkansas went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Harter House in Conway.

James was born July 28, 1942 at the St Francis Hospital in Macomb, Ill., the son of William Woodruff and Gladys Louise Dorethy Hays. On October 29, 1961 he married Carolyn Louise Effland who survives.

Jim was a 1961 graduate of Macomb High School. After graduation he worked at Sweeney’s Laundromat in Macomb. Other occupations during his lifetime included: Macomb Water Works; Mid America Pipeline Company in Farmington, Ill. and Iowa City, Ia.; Great Plains Gas in Buda, Ill.; Thermogas Co. in Kewanee, Ill. and Eola, Ill. After living in the Chicago suburbs for 12 years, he spent almost two years in Phoenix, Ariz. where he took 52 missionary trips to Mexico. In Mexico, Jim showed God’s love through sharing the good news of Christ, feeding the children, and rebuilding orphanages. After completing his missionary work, he returned to the Macomb, Ill. area to care for his mother. There, he worked to refurbish a 1860s Victorian house on his in-laws farm near Bardolph, Ill. He was born and raised in the Assembly of God Church in Macomb and continued his Pentecost faith throughout his life. He attended Conway Cross Point Church. He was a strong spiritual leader to his family, friends, and countless others the Lord led him to minister.

His favorite hobby was building Street Rods, which he began in Kewanee, Ill. He built nine different cars during his lifetime. He was an avid member of Central Arkansas Street Rods Club and a more than forty year member of the National Street Rod Association. Upon moving to Conway in 2010, his love was having coffee most every morning at Bob’s Grill Restaurant with his friends. Jim never knew a stranger, had a witty comment to everything, and could make conversation with anyone. Additionally, Jim was an incredible artist, talented in drawing, painting, and carpentry. He immersed himself in oil painting and taught many classes at the Conway Senior Citizen Center.

Jim is survived by two sons, Richard (Maggie) Hays of Conway and Brad (Cora) Hays of Conway, and grandchildren Amanda (Tim) Elsing of Minneapolis, Minn., Kelly Hays of Conway, Kimmy (Noah) Stephens of Russellville, Ark.; one brother, Samuel (Linda) Hays of Sugar Grove, Ill. and one sister, Rebecca (Marvin) Payne of Buckeye, Ariz. and several nieces, nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Rita Jean Hays Sandbach.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his name to Impact Ministries International, PO Box 102, Lonsdale, MN 55046 (an orphanage) or Chi Alpha Campus Ministries, % Noah & Kimmy Stephens #296650, 1445 N Booneville Ave., Springfield, MO 65802.