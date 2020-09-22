Election Day is quickly approaching. I believe that this is one of the most important elections in our country’s history. I feel the same way about our state and county elections.

The County Clerk/Recorder’s position is one of the most important and demanding jobs of the county. The Clerk must oversee and maintain records of notary bonds, births, deaths, assumed names, licenses and co-partnerships and other documents. The County Clerk keeps records of all governing body transactions, resolutions and ordinances. The County Clerk participates in all County Board meetings and works closely with the County Sheriffs Office.

The County Clerk issues marriage licenses, permits, and assists with the administration of elections.

It’s a very demanding job.

It is my pleasure to support Jennifer Bankert as candidate for Fulton County Clerk/Recorder. I have worked with Jennifer through the Fulton County Board and witnessed first hand her knowledge and dedication to this position. Jennifer was recommended by her predecessor Jim Nelson and was appointed to this position.

She has demonstrated excellence and has the experience needed to fill this job.

Susan Duquenne-District 1

Fulton County Board member