The Henry and Stark County Health Department announced Friday that Stark County’s COVID-19 Risk Metrics has returned to "Blue." Blue status indicates that the county is experiencing overall stable COVID-19 metrics.

These metrics are intended to be used for local level awareness for each county’s progress during Phase 4 and will help local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public make informed decisions and promote healthy behaviors. Individuals, families, and community groups can use these metrics to help inform their choices about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do.

Stark County COVID-19 cases are still on the rise. As of Aug. 17, there were just eight confirmed positive cases and by Sept. 17 there were 47 confirmed positive cases, an increase of 487% in a month.

Duane Stevens, Henry and Stark County Public Health Administrator states, "It is important our county residents understand that although we are now not in the warning level; we all should still be implementing all Phase 4 measures. People should be wearing face coverings, not gathering for large events, keeping distance between people, limiting indoor capacity; covering coughs and washing hands. The virus is still circulating, but based on the metrics the county is considered to be in a stable status."

The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management are encouraging everyone to do their part and continue to recognize the role they play in helping Henry County slow the spread of COVID-19. Face coverings are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and are one of the best prevention tools available to the public at this time. As a result, all businesses, service facilities or organization open to the public shall require employees, customers, and other individuals on the premises who are over age two to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when on premises and unable to maintain at least a six-foot social distance.

Additionally, gatherings of more than 50 people (or gatherings of 50 percent or more of a building’s maximum occupancy) are prohibited unless exempted by law or Executive Order. To report places of business or organizations violating these mitigation actions: Call the Pandemic Compliance Hotline for Henry & Stark Counties at (309) 883-5057; or send an email to COVID@EMA-HC.com