Being separated from a local bowling alley may be a 7-10 split the Kewanee High School bowling can’t pick up.

School officials have made arrangements for an alternate site for this year’s team to practice after the bowling alley was sold last week, but after next year, the options are slim.

"We don’t have any sport where you can’t practice in town," said Supt. Chris Sullens.

This year’s team will make the 40-minute, one-way trip to lanes in Princeton — a 90-minute round trip that will be completed three times a week for practice.

Sullens said that distance may work on a short-term basis, but "that’s a lot of travel there and back."

He said school officials will discuss the future of the bowling program next year.

The girls bowling team has about 25 students who had committed, a high level of participation that Sullens said led to the school board’s acceptance of the plan to practice this year.

"We may not have a lot of other activities going, but bowling is one of the low-risk (of virus spread) sports, so we hate to just drop it," he said.