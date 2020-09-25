FULTON COUNTY-The Morning Moment from Fulton County Farm Bureau Director Julie Serven is a reminder, "It’s National Farm Safety and Health week. Just as we’re starting harvest, so are many other farmers here in Fulton County. Please watch out for the machinery on the roads and make sure that at the end of the day, we ALL get home safely!"

PLEASE drive carefully with farm machinery using the roadways this fall.

Remember, you may be able to see them while they necessarily aren’t able to see you.

Have patience so everyone gets where they are going safely.