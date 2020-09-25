ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Valley Football Conference released its spring 2021 schedule Thursday (Sept. 24), and each member institution will play eight conference matchups.

Western Illinois is scheduled to begin its delayed season with back-to-back road outings at South Dakota (Feb. 19) and Illinois State (March 6), before welcoming Northern Iowa to Hanson Field on March 13. On Aug. 7, the Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council announced that league's schools would not conduct conference competition this fall. In its unwavering commitment to providing meaningful and safe competitive opportunities for the Conference’s student-athletes, the MVFC moved its schedule to the spring to align its season with the FCS Playoffs. Non-conference competition this fall is being conducted at institutional discretion as Missouri State (3 games), North Dakota State (1 game) and Southern Illinois (1 game) all have opted to schedule non-league teams before November.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the NCAA Board of Directors approved NCAA Division I fall championships to be played in the spring as outlined by the Division I Council. The FCS playoffs will feature 16 teams, and the bracket will be announced on Sunday, April 18. The 16-team field will be feature automatic bids from 11 FCS conferences and an additional five at-large selections. The title game will be played on either May 14-15-16 in Frisco, Texas.

The Spring 2021 MVFC slate features the same original matchups as the previously announced Fall 2020 schedule. The sequence of games, however, is different, as the model follows a "Southern Start" with early-season games played either at domes or at institutions in the southern-most part of the league footprint. Typically, MVFC schools would not play more than two-straight games at home or two-straight games on the road, but it will occur three times next spring due to facility conflicts at some sites.

Start times and the league's television schedule will be announced at a later date.

Proposed 2021 Spring Schedule

Feb. 19 | at South Dakota

March 6 | at Illinois State

March 13 | Northern Iowa

March 20 | at South Dakota State

March 27 | North Dakota

April 3 | Youngstown State

April 10 | at Southern Illinois

April 17 | Indiana State