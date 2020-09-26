Three drive-thu flu clinics have been scheduled for October by The Henry and Stark County Health Departments and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

The Health Department will be conducting Seasonal Flu vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at these locations:

Toulon – Monday, Oct. 12, Stark County High School, 418 S. Franklin St.Cambridge – Tuesday, Oct. 13, Henry County Fairgrounds, 311 E. North St.Kewanee – Saturday, Oct. 17,, Kewanee High School, 1211 E. 3rd St.

"Obviously, flu vaccination is even more important this year during the current Covid-19 global pandemic," said RaeAnn Tucker, the health department’s director of health promotion. "Unfortunately, our usual congregate walk-in flu clinics are not compatible with the current guidelines for Covid-19 community mitigation and prevention. Therefore, the Health Department and the Henry County OEM are looking to institute the drive thru format to dispense the annual flu shot to our residents."

Thee drive-thru flu clinics are for adults (18 years of age and older) only. For children’s flu vaccination, please check with your healthcare provider or call the Department’s First Choice Healthcare Clinics for availability. Flu shots will only be given on a "Drive-Thru" basis, No "Walk Ups." In addition, participants must be wear a mask and have working car windows.

Flu shots may be administered at "No-Charge" to those who have Medicare Part-B and some insurance plans which are accepted. You must, however, bring your Medicare and/or Insurance card with you in order to receive the shots. The cost of this year’s flu shot, for those paying cash, is $30.

"According to the CDC, flu activity most commonly peaks in the US in January or February; so this is a great time to get your seasonal flu shot," Tucker said. "This year the Health Department is pleased to announce that we will be administering the 4-component Quadrivalent Seasonal Flu shot at all our upcoming drive-thru flu clinics and at our First Choice Healthcare Clinic locations in Kewanee and Colona. We believe this vaccine is going to give our area residents the most comprehensive protection from influenza this year."

She said the department is encouraging everyone 6 months of age and older to get vaccinated against the flu this year. People at high risk of serious flu complications are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated. These "at-risk" persons include small children, pregnant women, people with chronic health problems like asthma, diabetes, smokers, heart and lung disease, health care workers, and people 65 years and older.

The Health Department reminds individuals to practice Flu and Covid preventative measures: wear a mask when in public and congregate settings; observe social distances of 6 ft; clean hands frequently; cover your nose and mouth when coughing; and contain spread of infections by staying home when you are ill.

For more information on the Health Department's Drive-Thru Flu Clinics call the Department’s First Choice Healthcare Clinics at (309) 852-5272 Kewanee and (309) 792-4011 Colona or visit our website at www.henrystarkhealth.com or find us on Facebook at Henry and Stark County Health Departments, or Follow Us On Twitter.