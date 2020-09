I wanted to say a big thanks to the McDonough County Voice and to the Macomb Public Library for the "What Are You Reading?" feature that I came across in your paper and Galen Weitkamp’s beautifully written review of my novel Presidio. I’m so glad he liked the book but even more glad that libraries and newspapers still spend time to spread the word about books and readers in such a considered way.

Randy Kennedy

Brooklyn, New York