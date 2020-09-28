AVON-Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies are continuing to investigate a vehicle accident that took the life of an Avon man early Saturday morning, Sept. 26.

The incident, according to a release from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, occurred around 1:55 a.m.

Preliminary investigation indicate a vehicle operated by Andrew C. Kuehn, 50, Avon, was northbound on Illinois Route 41 north of Avon when the car left the pavement on the west side of the highway.

The car then traveled through a grassy ditch before striking a tree and coming to rest in the ditch.

Kuehn received multiple injuries in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the incident and in the investigation by the Avon Fire Department, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service, Fulton County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police.