Henry County Republicans will hit the road this weekend to take their 2020 Election message mobile.

The political party’s local leaders have announced the "Road Rally ‘Round Henry County," held at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 3 starting at the Colona School paring lot.

All county Republicans are invited to the parade, which will hit the towns of Orion, Alpha, Woodhull, Andover, Cambridge, Galva, Kewanee, Annawan and Annawan, before ending up in Geneseo.

Participants are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. to decorate vehicles. The first stop, in Orion, is expected to be 9:20.

At the Cambridge stop, scheduled for 10:35 a.m., the party will introduce its 2020 candidate introductions and campaign signs will be handed out. A similar event is set for Kewaneee at 11:55 a.m., with the caravan leaving Cambridge around 11 a.m.

The final candidate introduction will be held at the end of the cruise around 1:35 p.m. at Geneseo’s Central Bank Pavilion, where food from area restaurants will be available.

Eligible vehicles for the cruise include cars, trucks, motorcycles and any street-legal vehicles.