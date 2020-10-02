I hope that all of you got a chance to get out this past week. Fall colors are beginning to come on rather quickly and are only going to get better in the coming days. The last few fall seasons have been somewhat of a bust and this year it appears to be shaping up to be a good one. If we can keep up with the sunny days, then we can count on some spectacular colors.

The Silver Maple in the backyard has been down now for well over a month, maybe longer. I picked away at it for a while, cutting off branches and trimming it here and there. I figured I could get most of it cut except for the base which has to be three or four feet in diameter. Once I got to a certain point I had had enough and gave up on it.

In the back of my mind I always knew that this tree should be left for the wildlife to enjoy. What the heck is it hurting anyway. Now the tree is a forty -foot bird feeder.

In the mornings I line the tree with sunflower seeds. Then after I get back from whatever adventure I had planned for the day I grab my chair and go sit in the backyard for the afternoon.

Like I mentioned last week it is the chipmunks that have been reeking the greatest reward from the Silver Maple bird feeder. It is sad to say but thankfully they will be holed up in the burrows soon, if not, I will be growing broke by purchasing sunflower seed.

The chipmunks are so use to my presence now that they will feed just a few feet away. Just a few days ago I set up a camera on a tripod and placed it no more than a foot away from a small pile of sunflower seed. Within seconds here come a chipmunk and it went right to the seed. I was actually shooting video with the camera and got some pretty neat stuff.

I put another pile a short distance away and straddled the tree. The seed pile was about two feet away from my face and I wanted to see if a chipmunk would get that close. It took about 10 minutes before one of the chipmunks made it that far. If the chipmunk was nervous it never showed. It filled up its cheek pouches, made eye contact with me as if to say thanks, and then scampered back down the tree only to return a few minutes later.

Late one afternoon the chipmunks disappeared so I went in the house. Then looking out the kitchen window I spot the reason. A Coopers Hawk shot through the backyard. The next evening the very same thing happened. Could this be a regular routine for the hawk? If so, I will be ready for it the next day.

Next day, I spend the afternoon in the yard again. Late in the afternoon things slow so I head in. It was getting close to sunset when my son said the hawk was sitting on the downed Maple.

We all watched as the hawk eyeballed a couple squirrels in the yard. It is possible that a Coopers would go after a large squirrel, but they prefer small birds or even a chipmunk. About that time a squirrel ran down the tree and stopped about five feet from the perched hawk. They looked at each other and the hawk did nothing. The squirrel on the other hand quickly turned and bolted in the other direction.

Could it then be possible that I could sneak out the back door and get a photo of the hawk?

Slowly I opened the door and did a quick peek. The hawk was still there. I knew that if I got a shot at all it would only be one, maybe two, before the hawk left. And that is exactly what happened, and you see that photo here.

•Sitting at Lakeland the other day when I spot three deer. They all decide to go in the water. Not far or should I say not to deep. The doe stops right in front of some shoreline brush that was golden in color. And since I already had my photos chosen for this column you will have to wait until next week to see it.

•Another photo that will have to wait to see was some great fall colors on a shoreline lake. It was a very cool morning and steam was rising from the lake. The sun had just risen making for a magical scene.

•I had to toss in one more chipmunk photo this week. I love the pose of the chipmunk and with the washed-out green leaves as a backdrop, it makes for a neat photo with lots of color.