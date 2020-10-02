Livingston County has had a spike in positive COVID-19 test numbers of late and it is now hitting home as it has become one of 28 counties placed on the warning list.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said there has been an increase of 11 new counties added to the list from last week's tally of 17. Livingston County is one of those new counties.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Those indicators are:

• New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.

• Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

• ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.

• Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Tests performed. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.

• Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.

Besides Livingston, the counties on the warning list are Bond, Boone, Brown, Calhoun, Christian, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Fayette, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Lee, Macon, Massac, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Putnam, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington and Winnebago.

The IDPH said that many "counties are taking action to help slow spread of the virus, including increasing testing opportunities, stressing the importance of testing to providers, hiring additional contact tracers, working with schools, meeting with local leaders, educating businesses and large venues about the importance of mitigation measures, and distributing donated masks."

Pontiac's numbers have risen considerably in the past week, reaching 158 from 135 a week ago, according to the IDPH COVID website. Fairbury has gone up one in the past week and enters the weekend at 40 cases since March. Dwight is up one to 38 with Flanagan (25) and Forrest (24) each rising two. Long Point (15), Cornell (14) and Cullom (6) remained the same. Odell made the list, which starts with six cases, by recording its sixth case.

Each of the area communities outside the county that has been tracked by The Leader had increases in the past week, as well. Streator is up to 392 with El Paso at 56. Chenoa has had 25 cases with Minonk (24), Lexington (18) and Gridley (14) following.

Heading into Friday, the county had 36 news cases for the week, including four on Thursday. As of Friday, the total was 439 with 44 still being active. The four on Thursday were a male in his 30s, a female in her 40s and two asymptomatic cases — both women, one in her 20s and one in her 30s.

IDPH said that there were 2,206 new cases in Friday's report. It also reported 47 COVID-related deaths, though this included Livingston County's most recent fatality, which took place earlier in the week. There have been 297,646 cases reported since March.

Labs have reported 72,691 specimens between Thursday and Friday. There have been 5,763,128 statewide tests since the pandemic began.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing has begun and will be available at OSF Saint James weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot. There are no requirements and all testing is at no charge to the client. Insurance will be billed, if available.

Scheduling appointments is strongly recommended due to the limit of daily testing capacity. Contact the LCHD at (815) 844-7174, ext. 210, for appointments and questions.

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

Individuals who travel to hot spots in the country are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after returning home, or sooner if experiencing symptoms.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.