Back in high school is where I first became enamored with politics. I loved Barbara Bush.

I didn’t have any interest in being a candidate. I was more interested in working behind the scenes—campaign manager, chief of staff or the ultimate dream, speech writer.

One of my best of friends was not a Bush fan AT all.

He and I would get into some pretty heavy debates during our English class, BUT we always walked out as friends. We never let our political differences interfere with the most important thing—our friendship and to this day we remain great friends.

My Gramps and I debated a lot about practically everything. I think he enjoyed it as much as I did.

Of course, I was young, headstrong and thought I was very much aware compared to my Gramps.

Truth be told, 99% of the time, he kicked my butt.

As I’ve grown older, I’ve come to recognize knowledge does come with age.

After becoming a mother I changed my stance on several issues.

Granted, given COVID-19 and the havoc it has caused for everyone it’s no wonder people are at their boiling point.

I’ve been there myself, not once, but several times.

It’s frustrating; everything about it is frustrating not to mention the numerous folks who have been affected financially.

Truthfully, when the first quarantine went down in March I was so naive I remember thinking, "This will all be over in a few weeks."

Others told me, "It will be over by at least May."

Here it is October, one of my absolute favorite months, and I don’t quite remember how we got here seemingly so fast, but so slowly.

There is so much verbal fighting every, single day, I’ve almost become numb to it.

But, it occurred to me, what if we collectively put all of that vitriol which consumes us, (some more than others), and use it for peaceful interactions?

Wouldn’t that be better for everyone?

Aside from being a better alternative there’s a good chance it would be extremely helpful.

I do not remember when friendly debate turned into, "If you don’t agree with me on EVERYTHING I believe in, you’re stupid and you’re not my friend any longer."

I am often critical of social media. I think it is a factor in a lot of issues we deal with today.

I’m not attempting to suggest it’s all bad, because it is not.

I do believe it’s easier to have a much louder voice or opinion while doing so on social media.

I’ve seen friends post on their OWN timeline and subsequently get attacked.

A friendly debate or disagreement is one thing, but more times than not the exchanges become vicious.

Probably my biggest pet peeve are the people who say they’re completely disenfranchised by the whole system, thus they won’t vote.

WHAT?

Voting is a privilege! I consider it a duty and quite frankly if you do NOT vote, then you’ve lost your right to complain.

Not voting doesn’t do anything for anyone.

It is difficult for me not to respond to something I know isn’t accurate, but I’ve said for years, if you don’t open that proverbial door, it doesn’t give the person on the other side any other opportunity to continue the disagreement.

And, for sure, those people who like to be in the middle of disagreements get extremely frustrated when that door remains shut.

The 2020 election is so close. Do your own research, make your own decision, don’t let anyone sway you once YOU decide WHO YOU are voting for. It’s nobody else’s business.

But, above all else, get out and VOTE!