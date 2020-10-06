WASHINGTON D.C.—Representative Cheri Bustos (IL-17) helped pass two bipartisan resolutions condemning forced hysterectomies and other medical procedures performed on immigrant women at an ICE detention center in Ocilla, Georgia, and condemning extremist movements that encourage violence through unfounded conspiracy theories.

House Resolution 1153 follows reports of unnecessary medical procedures performed on immigrant women without their full, informed consent at the Irwin County Detention Center. It condemns these practices and calls on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to take a series of specific actions, including immediately complying with all related investigations. Congresswoman Bustos was an original co-sponsor of this resolution.

House Resolution 1154 rejects the violent disinformation spread by groups like QAnon sympathizers and supporters. Federal law enforcement agencies continue to warn that these fringe movements go beyond just spreading falsehoods online. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, groups like QAnon motivate hatred and anti-government, racial and antisemitic violence.

"With today’s resolutions, the House stands against horrific violence and divisive hate," Representative Bustos said. "Women under the federal government’s care have been violated. One of our colleagues in the House received death threats after QAnon supporters pushed dangerous conspiracy theory. Today’s vote makes clear that we will not tolerate this violence, and I was glad to help pass these important pieces of legislation."