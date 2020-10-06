A video will air Thursday, Oct. 8 on 24-hour repeat play. Channels to view ‘West Nile virus and you’, are Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22.

Canton Mayor Kent McDowell speaks on this subject as well as Katie Lynn, MPH, LEHP, REHS Administrator of the Fulton County Health Department.

Others offering insight include Catherine Miller-Hunt, PHD Department of Biological Sciences, Western Illinois University and Brianna Hobbs, intern at the Fulton County Health Department.

The program was produced by Joe Ginger’s Video Service.