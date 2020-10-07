Brent Marvin "B.J." Johnson, 67, of Center, Mo., passed away at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services with full Military Rites by Emmett J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Rev. Chance Glenn will officiate.

Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.

Friends and Family are invited to Brent's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the funeral home.

Brent was born September 14, 1953, in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. to Dr. Marvin Johnson and Bonna Mae Holstine Johnson. He was married to Virginia "Jenny" Broemmer on December 8, 1984 in Center, Mo. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother, Bonna Mae Johnson; 2 children: Levi B. Johnson (Emily R.) of Ponce De Leon, Fla. and Emily A. Crowder (Carl) of Center, Mo.; two brothers: Jon Johnson (Karen) of Canton, Ill. and Lance Johnson (Andrea) of Destin, Fla.; two sisters: Brenda Fosdyck (Olie) of Destin, Fla. and Laura Purdy (Greg) of Golf Breeze, Fla.; six grandchildren: Emily N., Ruger, Kaiya, Bodhi, Jackson, and Alara; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Brent was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Marvin Johnson.

Professionally, Brent worked as an electrician, a carpenter, a lobbyist, and an advocate for people with disabilities, from which he retired.

Brent loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting deer, turkey, and squirrel. Trap shooting, and sitting around a campfire roasting hot dogs and making s’mores were a few of his favorite things to do. A wonderful cook, Brent enjoyed smoking brisket and pork loins and frying fish and hush puppies. He also loved Harley Davidson motorcycles. Most of all, Brent loved spending time with his family, who meant everything to him.

Brent was a member of First Baptist Church of Perry, Mo. where he also served as deacon.

Brent proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Honorary pallbearers will be Levi Johnson, Carl Crowder, Ruger Charlton, Jon Johnson, Scott Murray, and George Kells.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses. Please make checks payable to Jenny Johnson.

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.