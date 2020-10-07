There have been more than 6 million coronavirus tests reported in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Of those results, 307,641 have come back positive, including 2,630 reported Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Livingston County Health Department, there were 13,003 tests reported through Tuesday's news release. Of those, 464 cases were positive to give the county a 3.56 percent ratio.

The state's positivity rate is 5 percent with 307,641 positive results out of 6,033,289 tests. There were 58,820 specimens reported in the 24-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday.

IDPH is also reporting that there were 42 COVIS-19-related deaths reported between Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall, there have been 8,878 deaths that have been considered COVID-related.

The LCHD news release was not available at deadline. According to the IDPH website, there three area communities that saw increases between the Tuesday and Wednesday reports. Pontiac had the most with three new cases to rise to 171 cases overall since March. Fairbury added one to move to 43 and Minonk added one to reach 26 cases.

The rest remained the same. Within Livingston County, Dwight had 39 and was followed by Flanagan (25), Forrest (24), Long Point (15), Cornell (14), Odell (8) and Cullom (6). In area communities outside of the county, Streator was at 402 and followed by El Paso (58), Chenoa (27), Lexington (20) and Gridley (15).

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing has begun and will be available at OSF Saint James weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot. There are no requirements and all testing is at no charge to the client. Insurance will be billed, if available.

Scheduling appointments is strongly recommended due to the limit of daily testing capacity. Contact the LCHD at (815) 844-7174, ext. 210, for appointments and questions.

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

Individuals who travel to hot spots in the country are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after returning home, or sooner if experiencing symptoms.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.